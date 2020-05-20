PSU news by
NCAA Votes To Allow Division I Football, Basketball Workouts To Resume June 1

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
5/20/20 4:24 pm

The NCAA’s Divison I Council voted to approve lifting restrictions on voluntary workouts for football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball programs starting June 1, according to multiple reports.

Beginning Monday, June 1, Division I programs can return to their campuses and resume summer workouts and practices. At this time, the council voted to approve workouts until June 30, leaving the rest of the summer up in the air for now.

Workouts are expected to look much different than normal due to restrictions currently in place. Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel expects teams to work out in small groups and without contact for the time being.

Despite the vote, the NCAA stated it’ll be up to each individual program to decide whether or not student-athletes will return to campus or take part in organized workouts. The decisions also need to be made in cooperation with local, state, and federal guidelines.

Penn State Athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the council’s vote.

Although the measure only applies to football and basketball programs, the NCAA is expected to vote on other sports “as soon as possible” in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, NCAA President Mark Emmert stated fall sports wouldn’t take place without students on campus. However, he expressed optimism athletics could resume in the coming weeks if restrictions are eased and testing is increased.

