PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

We Want To Hear The Class Of 2024’s Biggest Concerns

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
5/21/20 4:01 am

If the past few months can tell us anything, Penn State’s Class of 2024 is shaping up to have one of the weirdest freshman years to date.

As if living on your own for the first time, donning shower shoes, and braving the dorms weren’t enough, the coronavirus pandemic is putting an extra challenge next to almost every part of the college experience. It’s likely this year’s incoming freshman class won’t have the typical freshman year experience.

Coming to Penn State, especially on the back of a global pandemic, can be pretty overwhelming. With that said, we want to hear your biggest concerns and most pressing questions so our older staffers can address them and soothe your worries.

If you’re an incoming freshman and have a question, you can either fill out the form below or email your thoughts to [email protected].

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

10 Questions With Onward State Managing Editor Matt DiSanto

Now that the Class of 2020 has moved on to greener pastures, there’s a new sheriff in town.

NCAA Votes To Allow Division I Football, Basketball Workouts To Resume June 1

At this time, the council voted to approve workouts until June 30, leaving the rest of the summer up in the air for now.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend