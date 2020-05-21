We Want To Hear The Class Of 2024’s Biggest Concerns

If the past few months can tell us anything, Penn State’s Class of 2024 is shaping up to have one of the weirdest freshman years to date.

As if living on your own for the first time, donning shower shoes, and braving the dorms weren’t enough, the coronavirus pandemic is putting an extra challenge next to almost every part of the college experience. It’s likely this year’s incoming freshman class won’t have the typical freshman year experience.

Coming to Penn State, especially on the back of a global pandemic, can be pretty overwhelming. With that said, we want to hear your biggest concerns and most pressing questions so our older staffers can address them and soothe your worries.

If you’re an incoming freshman and have a question, you can either fill out the form below or email your thoughts to [email protected].

