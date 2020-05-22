Businessman To Pay Penn State $10,000 Following Trademark Infringement

A business owner sued by Penn State for trademark infringement last year must pay nearly $10,000 to the university’s legal team, according to court documents filed this month.

Paul Parshall, the owner of Sports Beer Brewing Company in Naples, Florida, must pay Penn State’s legal counsel $9,493 by August 20 after he allegedly failed to provide discovery to the university’s lawyers. The funds likely amount to the number of fees attorneys spent working to get him to provide discovery.

According to the filings, the amount is said to be appropriate after Parshall “consistently obstructed Penn State’s discovery efforts.” In April, Penn State filed a motion requesting discovery and stated Parshall’s responses were “grossly deficient and unresponsive.”

If Parshall fails to comply with the order, additional sanctions could be imposed, potentially including a default judgement against him.

Last July, Penn State sued Parshall for using the university’s trademarked logos and names to sell beer bottles, cigars, t-shirts, and more through his business. The suit alleges Parshall infringed on Penn State’s trademarks in a “brazen, willful effort to exploit and trade on the fame and goodwill” of the university.

Before the suit was filed, Parshall had filed trademarks for his merchandise in various state trademark systems, rather than through the federal government, which allegedly prevented Penn State from knowing of them.

According to court documents, the lawsuit between Parshall and Penn State is still active and hasn’t yet reached a verdict. On May 7, the case’s judge issued an order denying Parshall’s motion to dismiss the case.

