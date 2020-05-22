Gordon Ramsay Praises James Franklin’s Daughter’s Culinary Skills

Gordon Ramsay: world-renowned chef, cultural icon, and…Nittany Lions fan?

The popular cook and TV host commented on a photo Penn State football head coach James Franklin posted of his daughter, Shola, who perfected one of Ramsay’s famous recipes.

Looks like you have a #MasterChefJunior in your kitchen coach !! Well done Shola ! Let me know if she needs any more recipes Gx https://t.co/yfhalZEsTx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 22, 2020

Shola, a huge fan of Ramsay’s, had followed his iconic recipe for Beef Wellington, an English delicacy that’s a pie filled with fillet steak, coated with pate, and wrapped in puff pastry. It’s easily Ramsay’s most popular dish on his show, “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Ramsay noted Shola is a true “MasterChef Junior,” a nod to his popular television program that puts children in the kitchen and features a lot less yelling than usual. He also offered to give Franklin’s family more recipes, an offer they should quickly accept as folks are stuck inside for the foreseeable future.

Following Ramsay’s interaction with the Franklins, could he become the next celebrity to join the Penn State family? After all, in the past year, we’ve seen big names like the Jonas Brothers vibe with Coach Franklin on numerous occasions. Maybe we’ll see Ramsay clad in blue and white along Beaver Stadium’s sidelines sometime soon.

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

