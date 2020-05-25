Saquon Barkley To Face Tua Tagovailoa In Charity Madden Matchup May 26

In the midst of summer quarantine, some of us are eagerly searching for the next viable, somewhat-fresh source of entertainment to occupy or minds for a little while. Instead of binging your favorite show for the 10th time, Verizon is offering something a little different this week.

As part of its “Pay It Forward Live” campaign, Verizon will host a live-streamed Madden game between former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The matchup will be streamed on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and more at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Additionally, throughout the stream, Verizon will donate $10 to small businesses across the country for every use of #PayItForwardLive on Twitter.

Barkley and Tagovailoa will hope to put on an entertaining show for the viewers watching at home. We all know about Barkley’s sensational abilities on the football field from his time with the Nittany Lions, and Tagovailoa isn’t too shabby either, considering his multiple national championship appearances with the Crimson Tide.

The event honestly couldn’t have at a better time as sports fans prepare for what feels like the hundredth week in a row without live competitions. With no other sports going on, Barkley will have a heck of a virtual fan base cheering him on as he competes for the gold Tuesday.

About the Author

Richard Smeltzer Richard is a junior majoring in applied statistics at Penn State. He is originally from York, Pennsylvania, and spent his first two years of college at Penn State York. Being from a family filled with Penn State alumni, he has been deeply ingrained in the culture. Growing up a Baltimore Orioles and Miami Dolphins fan, he has experienced many hardships throughout his life. You can find him screaming into the void about these teams, and much more, on Twitter @SecretRichardS.

