Penn State Football Ranked No. 2 Nationally In 2019 Average Attendance

After another successful season in Beaver Stadium, it should come as no surprise Penn State football held the second-largest average attendance in the country in 2019, according to a National Football Foundation report released Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions averaged 105,678 fans per game this past season, which sits between Michigan (111,459) and Ohio State (103,383). Although the Big Ten held this year’s top three average attendances and a conference-wide 65,065-fan average, the SEC led all conferences with an average attendance of 72,723 fans.

Additionally, Penn State checked in at No. 6 in total fan attendance after 1,143,373 fans packed Beaver Stadium this past fall. That mark ranks higher than Georgia and Clemson, which came in at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

On the broadcast side of things, Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State in November drew in an impressive 9,425,000 viewers and was the fifth-most watched game broadcast on FOX. The Nittany Lions were one of eight teams to play in three or more games that wound up in the top 25 in terms of total viewership.

Additionally, Penn State’s loss to Minnesota broke ratings records (and hearts). It became ABC’s most-watched regular season noon kickoff since 2016 after drawing in 6,754,000 viewers.

The National Football Foundation compiled its report using Nielsen Ratings Reports, information from FOX, CBS, ABC, and other broadcasters, and releases from universities and bowl games. Founded in 1947, the National Football Foundation works to “use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.”

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

