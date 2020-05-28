Trace McSorley, Tim Frazier Partner With Wings Over To Feed Essential Workers

Former Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley and Penn State men’s basketball player Tim Frazier are partnering with Wings Over to provide meals for essential workers in State College.

McSorley encouraged folks interested in helping out to show their support for medical professionals and frontline workers by ordering from the chain. He also voiced his appreciation for the medical heroes via an Instagram video.

“Over the past few months, Wings Over Happy Valley, as well as the other 40 Wings Over locations across the country, have donated over 15,000 meals to frontline workers throughout our communities via our Wings For Heroes program,” Dan Leyva, chief wing officer at Wings Over Happy Valley, said.

“Both Trace McSorley and Tim Frazier asked how they could help the State College community and they have stepped up to donate these meals,” Leyva said. “The frontline workers receiving these meals are incredibly grateful.”

Add 100 more assists to @PennStateMBB's all-time assist leader Tim Frazier's resume. @Timfraz23 partnered w/ Wings Over Happy Valley to provide meals to 100 medical heroes on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis. Thank you Tim & all of our medical heroes & first responders! pic.twitter.com/WEizpzBib1 — Wings Over (@EatWingsOver) May 13, 2020

Frazier partnered with Wings Over earlier this month and has already helped provide more than 100 meals for State College workers. Wings Over has partnered with college stars at each of its 16 locations across the country, including Cam Heyward for Wings Over Columbus and Arike Ogunbowale for Wings Over South Bend.

You don’t need to be in the State College area to participate and can choose to donate five meals for $25, 10 meals for $50, 20 meals for $100, or 50 meals for $250. Those meals will go directly to frontline workers in an area of your choice.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

