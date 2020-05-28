Trace McSorley, Tim Frazier Partner With Wings Over To Feed Essential Workers
Former Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley and Penn State men’s basketball player Tim Frazier are partnering with Wings Over to provide meals for essential workers in State College.
McSorley encouraged folks interested in helping out to show their support for medical professionals and frontline workers by ordering from the chain. He also voiced his appreciation for the medical heroes via an Instagram video.
View this post on Instagram
Excited to partner with @wingsoverhappyvalley to provide meals for the medical professionals and frontline workers in State College, PA. You can show you’re support for them too at Order.WingsOver.com To all the medical heroes fighting this pandemic all across the country we appreciate you!
“Over the past few months, Wings Over Happy Valley, as well as the other 40 Wings Over locations across the country, have donated over 15,000 meals to frontline workers throughout our communities via our Wings For Heroes program,” Dan Leyva, chief wing officer at Wings Over Happy Valley, said.
“Both Trace McSorley and Tim Frazier asked how they could help the State College community and they have stepped up to donate these meals,” Leyva said. “The frontline workers receiving these meals are incredibly grateful.”
Frazier partnered with Wings Over earlier this month and has already helped provide more than 100 meals for State College workers. Wings Over has partnered with college stars at each of its 16 locations across the country, including Cam Heyward for Wings Over Columbus and Arike Ogunbowale for Wings Over South Bend.
You don’t need to be in the State College area to participate and can choose to donate five meals for $25, 10 meals for $50, 20 meals for $100, or 50 meals for $250. Those meals will go directly to frontline workers in an area of your choice.
