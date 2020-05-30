Penn State Baseball Retires No. 5 For 2021 Season In George Floyd’s Memory
Although George Floyd was never a Nittany Lion, Penn State baseball will honor his life by retiring No. 5 next season, head coach Rob Cooper announced on Twitter Saturday morning.
“George Floyd wasn’t perfect. None of us were,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “However, he was a brother, a son, a friend, & a teammate. He wore #5 in college. I never met Mr. Floyd, but I have coached many #5’s in my career & I loved them all. Next season, no [Penn State baseball] player will wear #5 to honor Mr. Floyd.”
Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests, rallies, and riots throughout the nation.
Floyd played basketball at South Florida Community College, now renamed South Florida State College, from 1993 to 1995. He wore No. 5 each season.
Currently, freshman outfielder Carter Ertter wears No. 5 for the Diamond Lions. Neither he nor the team has commented on what number he’ll wear when he suits up next spring.
Cooper is the latest Penn Stater to honor Floyd’s life. Earlier Saturday, Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement condemning Floyd’s death and calling on community members to speak up against discrimination. A coalition of student government leaders released a similar statement Friday afternoon.
State College community members will host a “Justice For George Floyd” protest at noon on Sunday, May 31 at the Allen Street Gates.
