Penn State To Celebrate Pride Month Virtually Throughout June

June 1 marked the beginning of Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. To celebrate, Penn State’s Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD) will host a slew of activities through its virtual summer camp, Camp Crystal Queer.

The camp will kicks things off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 by telling “State College Ghost Stories” around a virtual campfire through Instagram Live. Each Thursday throughout the month, folks are invited to join the virtual campfire for a unique activity or celebration.

On June 11, campers are invited to wear their favorite pride shirts and virtually celebrate Pride Day at home at 5 p.m. The celebration will be streamed via Zoom that night.

The next week, the camp will host “Penn State Cheers and Chants” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Participants are encouraged to share their Penn State pride and learn the cheers and chants Nittany Lion fans know by heart. This event will also be streamed through Instagram Live.

Finally, the CSGD will wrap up the week by hosting a “S’Mores Hangout” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 through Zoom. The center looks forward to “talking s’more” with participants.

In addition to virtual campfires, the CSGD will host discussion groups, live workouts, pen-pal programs, and much more. Its YouTube channel will also feature tutorials and virtual tours throughout Pride Month.

For more information, you can visit the Penn State CSGD’s website here.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons