PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Penn State To Celebrate Pride Month Virtually Throughout June

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
6/2/20 4:01 am

June 1 marked the beginning of Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. To celebrate, Penn State’s Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD) will host a slew of activities through its virtual summer camp, Camp Crystal Queer.

The camp will kicks things off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 by telling “State College Ghost Stories” around a virtual campfire through Instagram Live. Each Thursday throughout the month, folks are invited to join the virtual campfire for a unique activity or celebration.

On June 11, campers are invited to wear their favorite pride shirts and virtually celebrate Pride Day at home at 5 p.m. The celebration will be streamed via Zoom that night.

The next week, the camp will host “Penn State Cheers and Chants” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Participants are encouraged to share their Penn State pride and learn the cheers and chants Nittany Lion fans know by heart. This event will also be streamed through Instagram Live.

Finally, the CSGD will wrap up the week by hosting a “S’Mores Hangout” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 through Zoom. The center looks forward to “talking s’more” with participants.

In addition to virtual campfires, the CSGD will host discussion groups, live workouts, pen-pal programs, and much more. Its YouTube channel will also feature tutorials and virtual tours throughout Pride Month.

For more information, you can visit the Penn State CSGD’s website here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Otis

Big Ten Network To Host Virtual 10K Starting July 26

Participants will have the entire week to complete the virtual 10K race and can opt to complete a less-strenuous 5K instead as well.

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Kevin Hill Signs With MLL’s Chesapeake Bayhawks

Grant Ament Selected No. 1 Overall In Premier League Lacrosse Draft

More Than 12,000 Sign Petition Requesting Discipline For ‘Racist’ Penn State Student

“There is no place for hate at state.”

Alleged Penn State Student Criticized Following ‘Sickening’ Anti-Semitic Gesture

“The reported anti-Semitic post is deeply disturbing and sickening…We will continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend