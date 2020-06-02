PSU news by
We Want To Hear Your Best Penn State Recipes

Meredith Lea | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
6/2/20 4:02 am

From iconic Beaver Stadium chicken baskets to tailgate delicacies, Penn State is associated with many tasty treats.

Nittany Lion fans, students, and alumni have made a knack for recreating these dishes at home over the years. And while we’re stuck inside, we thought there’s no time like the present to compile alumni’s favorite recipes inspired by Penn State, State College, and everything in between.

Get creative with your recipe! You could make a duplicate of The Diner’s famous grilled stickies, a rendition of one of your favorite meals from a downtown joint, or even recreate a Creamery flavor. It’s up to you!

Any and all concoctions that remind you of your days at Penn State are more than welcome. Donning a blue and white apron while cooking isn’t required, but it couldn’t hurt.

If you have a recipe you would like to submit, please fill out the form below. You can also send any recipes or questions to [email protected].

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

