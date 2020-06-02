Zagster Bike Program Discontinued At Penn State
Penn State’s on-campus bike-share service, Zagster, announced Monday it is permanently suspending operations nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zagster had served as Penn State’s bike-share provider since 2017. It originated on campus and eventually expanded to downtown State College locations as well.
Zagster disabled all rides on campus and terminated all user accounts. Bike stations will be removed from campus this week.
“The effects of COVID-19 on all our communities has been tragic. Sadly, the pandemic has also adversely impacted Zagster’s business, and we regret to inform you that we will be shutting down the Penn State bikeshare effective immediately,” Zagster said in an email to customers. “It has been our sincere pleasure to have you as a customer and to provide bikeshare to thousands of riders over the years.”
Earlier this year, Penn State Transportation Services began the request-for-proposal process for a new bike-share vendor, as its contract was set to expire this summer. Transportation Services plans to announce a new vendor later this summer.
Zagster members who have remaining time on their annual membership will receive a special deal for the new bike-share program in the near future.
Questions regarding payments and charges can be sent directly to [email protected].
