Alumni Association Announces New Home for Virtual Programming

Penn Staters, get ready to tune in.

With Penn State Alumni Association Presents (PSAA Presents), alumni and friends have a new go-to place to connect with people, places, and events that will inspire and entertain Penn Staters of all generations.

Visit alumni.psu.edu/PSAAPresents to view the full list.

PSAA Presents is every Penn Stater’s home for all the virtual programming that the Penn State Alumni Association offers. Alumni and friends will find events and programs that’ll inform, educate, inspire, and reinforce the belief that Penn State is a special place comprised of alumni, scholars, and friends who are making an impact in their communities.

There are also many career-related workshops and programs designed to help guide all Penn Staters along their career path.

Through PSAA Presents, the Alumni Association will connect alumni and friends with academic experts, thought leaders, innovators, and inspirational volunteers who’ll share advice and insight. Many events will be live streamed on the Alumni Association’s Facebook page, and Penn Staters who tune in will have the opportunity to have their questions answered in real time.

All events are free and open to everyone, and Penn Staters are encouraged to share this info with your career networks, family, and friends. A full listing of programs is available on the Alumni Association’s website, with several featured events planned for the coming weeks and months.

Many PSAA Presents programs are archived and available for viewing with closed-captioning. Browse our selection and watch now or anytime, all for free.

Penn Staters: Tune in and maintain a lifelong connection to the University and to the Alumni Association and continue to be inspired by all the amazing accomplishments that your fellow Penn Staters are achieving.

