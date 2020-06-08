Penn State Football Signals Return To Campus With Michael Jordan-Esque Statement

In the legendary words of Michael Jordan, we’re back.

Penn State football welcomed 75 student-athletes back to campus Monday morning and officially recognized the occasion by issuing a somewhat-satirical press release reminiscent of Jordan’s (first) return to the NBA.

“The following statement was released today by Penn State Football in response to the phased return of student-athletes to The Pennsylvania State University campus,” the team wrote. “We’re back.”

The Nittany Lions’ statement included a variety of nods to Jordan’s infamous PR stunt, including listing head coach James Franklin as a media contact and replacing the “- 30 -” at the bottom with a classic “- WE ARE -“.

Jordan issued the original statement in March 1995 following a brief 18-month sabbatical from basketball. Facing a league-wide MLB strike and armed with a fax machine, the Hall of Famer published the letter, and the rest was history.

After paying homage to Jordan’s iconic fax, you’ve got to wonder if Penn State football has a few tricks up its sleeve. A few months after his return, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to yet another three-peat. Could a string of national titles be in the cards for the Nittany Lions? Well, only time will tell.

Clever tweets aside, Penn State will gradually return more and more student-athletes from additional teams to campus in the coming weeks as part of a phased return to normalcy. They’ll be tested and quarantined upon their return. Those cleared will participate in voluntary, small-group workouts while following public health guidelines.

