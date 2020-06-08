PSU news by
Penn State Makes SAT, ACT Scores Optional For Summer, Fall 2021 Admissions

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/8/20 6:15 pm

Penn State is making SAT and ACT score submissions optional for high schoolers applying for summer or fall 2021 admission, the university announced Monday.

“We are making this change to give Penn State applicants a choice that will ease the anxiety that many future students and families are experiencing as a result of test-taking disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vince Timbers, interim executive director of admissions, said in a release.

Prospective students can begin applying for the summer and fall 2021 semesters beginning on August 1. They’ll have the option on their applications to use test scores while they’re evaluated for admission. However, submitting a score won’t be required.

“Throughout Penn State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked to provide students with flexibility so that they can still meet their goals of a Penn State education in a way that best serves their needs,” Timbers said. “We continue to work hard to minimize the impacts of situations that are out of students’ control.”

Penn State said it will continue evaluating applications based on high school performance, student activity involvement, and essay writing. The university hopes being test-optional next year will give prospective students the flexibility they need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, prospective students are encouraged to visit Penn State Admissions’ website.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

