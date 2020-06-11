PSU news by
Show Us Your Vintage Penn State Memorabilia

Hope Damato | Onward State
By Hope Damato
6/11/20 4:00 am

Have you ever owned a unique Penn State item or come across some retro merchandise? While owning the latest design in clothing is trendy, that 80s Penn State sweatshirt you found at the thrift store shouldn’t be forgotten. 

Nothing’s better than finding a mint-condition box of Joe Paterno Wheaties in your pantry, but what other relics have you come across in years past?

Maybe you’ve played multiple games on your Penn State checkerboard. You may have built Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center out of Legos. My personal favorite is my dad’s signed picture of JoePa. And, yes, Virginia is No. 1.

Nonetheless, we want to hear about your Penn State memorabilia. Fill out this Google form and email any photos you have to [email protected] to be featured on our site.

