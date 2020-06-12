FloWrestling To Air Three-Part Penn State Wrestling Documentary Starting June 17
FloWrestling will air a three-part documentary on Penn State wrestling’s historic dynasty beginning Wednesday, June 17. Each episode will premiere on the service’s website.
The series, named “We Are: Cael’s First Decade,” will cover Cael Sanderson’s current tenure with the Nittany Lions and follow the team’s ups and downs en route to eight NCAA titles in the last decade. From 2015 to 2019, Penn State won an unprecedented 60 consecutive duals.
During his historic first decade with Penn State, Sanderson coached his wrestlers to 23 individual national titles. Additionally, 58 wrestlers earned All-American nods.
Sanderson stunned college wrestling a decade ago when he announced he’d leave his alma mater, Iowa State, to coach the Nittany Lions. The move turned the sport on its head and set off a chain of events that left Penn State as one of the premier wrestling programs in the country.
