PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Wrestling

FloWrestling To Air Three-Part Penn State Wrestling Documentary Starting June 17

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
6/12/20 4:01 am

FloWrestling will air a three-part documentary on Penn State wrestling’s historic dynasty beginning Wednesday, June 17. Each episode will premiere on the service’s website.

The series, named “We Are: Cael’s First Decade,” will cover Cael Sanderson’s current tenure with the Nittany Lions and follow the team’s ups and downs en route to eight NCAA titles in the last decade. From 2015 to 2019, Penn State won an unprecedented 60 consecutive duals.

During his historic first decade with Penn State, Sanderson coached his wrestlers to 23 individual national titles. Additionally, 58 wrestlers earned All-American nods.

Sanderson stunned college wrestling a decade ago when he announced he’d leave his alma mater, Iowa State, to coach the Nittany Lions. The move turned the sport on its head and set off a chain of events that left Penn State as one of the premier wrestling programs in the country.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabe

Penn State Football’s Keaton Ellis Describes Return To Campus, ‘New Normal’

“Everybody’s excited because we want to play football. At the end of the day, that is what it is all about. Playing the sport we love.”

Micah Parsons Receives Sixth-Best Odds To Be 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 1 Pick

Chris Godwin Ranked No. 33 In NFL By Pro Football Focus

Nursing Students Take Unorthodox Approach Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“As a future nurse, I’ve watched and learned how my profession has led in this moment.”

Jahan Dotson: Penn State Receivers Must Prove They’re ‘Best Group On The Field’

“We just have to come out every day and prove to everyone that we’re one of the best groups every time we step on the field.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend