Penn Staters Cautiously Overjoyed With Return To In-Person Instruction
Well folks, it happened.
Penn State officially announced Sunday night that in-person instruction will resume for the fall 2020 semester. Although there will be a handful of changes and limitations, it won’t quite be Zoom University (Editor’s Note: Thank God).
Students and alumni quickly took to Twitter to react to the news with mixed thoughts. While many were in a state of euphoria about returning to Happy Valley, others voiced concerns over the community’s health.
Joy, ‘W’s All Around
Cautiousness, Pain, Dissapointment
Although the overall response from the community was positive, it’s certainly understandable why some would still have concerns about returning to campus. Hopefully, everyone will stick to the university’s guidelines and we can all have a safe semester back in Happy Valley.
