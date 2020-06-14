PSU news by
Penn Staters Cautiously Overjoyed With Return To In-Person Instruction

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
6/14/20 8:45 pm

Well folks, it happened.

Penn State officially announced Sunday night that in-person instruction will resume for the fall 2020 semester. Although there will be a handful of changes and limitations, it won’t quite be Zoom University (Editor’s Note: Thank God).

Students and alumni quickly took to Twitter to react to the news with mixed thoughts. While many were in a state of euphoria about returning to Happy Valley, others voiced concerns over the community’s health.

Joy, ‘W’s All Around

Cautiousness, Pain, Dissapointment

Although the overall response from the community was positive, it’s certainly understandable why some would still have concerns about returning to campus. Hopefully, everyone will stick to the university’s guidelines and we can all have a safe semester back in Happy Valley.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Comments

