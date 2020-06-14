Penn Staters Cautiously Overjoyed With Return To In-Person Instruction

Well folks, it happened.

Penn State officially announced Sunday night that in-person instruction will resume for the fall 2020 semester. Although there will be a handful of changes and limitations, it won’t quite be Zoom University (Editor’s Note: Thank God).

Students and alumni quickly took to Twitter to react to the news with mixed thoughts. While many were in a state of euphoria about returning to Happy Valley, others voiced concerns over the community’s health.

Joy, ‘W’s All Around

Me and the homies first weekend back https://t.co/zUlm8xEF5r pic.twitter.com/f2kpccPA3t — Ben (@BenHigie) June 15, 2020

Happiest I have ever been https://t.co/xGTuZDNFgr — Ashtyn Moore (@AshtynMoore) June 15, 2020

LETS FUCKIN GOOOO pic.twitter.com/720cPiVx3m — Phil K (@JoelFarabaae) June 15, 2020

haven’t been this happy in a DAMN MINUTE https://t.co/c5SDjJ2vtD — meg (@megnkleinsmith) June 15, 2020

good thing @penn_state is allowing us back because i was going to sneak into my dorm regardless — emma dilemma (@dilemmadeoples) June 15, 2020

Cautiousness, Pain, Dissapointment

Penn State doesn't care about its students or faculty https://t.co/Bo7iRA3LKJ — super ltd. exp. (local) (@default_sim) June 15, 2020

This should end well… https://t.co/W9NEm5w04r — Daniel Krieg (@dmkrieg) June 15, 2020

Can’t wait to catch corona in an overcrowded lecture hall https://t.co/JIxFhDlwpX — Nick (@NicholasJHutton) June 15, 2020

Avoid the forum at all costs https://t.co/k4kYaFA6To — TylerFeldmanTV (@TylerFeldmanTV) June 15, 2020

this is fucking insane https://t.co/VXWRYLL4c1 — d stroy 2000 years of kulchar (@dkulchar) June 15, 2020

Penn State doesn’t care about y’all. They said, “second wave who?” https://t.co/9LsmuRnVrB — Ayo, Leese (@_aleeesa) June 15, 2020

Penn State plague taking on a new meaning this fall… https://t.co/zroCmJsXBu pic.twitter.com/ON8YaVEd6z — Frank Cianfrani (@VometCometCapt) June 15, 2020

Although the overall response from the community was positive, it’s certainly understandable why some would still have concerns about returning to campus. Hopefully, everyone will stick to the university’s guidelines and we can all have a safe semester back in Happy Valley.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.