Applications For Additional Coronavirus Emergency Aid Grants Now Open

Penn State students who received emergency cash grants to help cover expenses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a second round of funding, the university announced Monday.

An initial round of funding occurred in May when Penn State awarded grants up to $1000 to more than 25,000 students. The funding granted aims to help pay for expenses like course materials, technology, food, housing, health care, and child care. Approximately $27.5 million of the $55 million is reserved for emergency student aid.

Students’ eligibility is based on their financial needs and other data from the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

World Campus students are excluded because students enrolled in online-only programs aren’t eligible for federal funding. International students are also ineligible.

Cash grants will still be worth up to $1,000, and application submissions serve as confirmation that a student has qualified for the grant. Funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until resources are exhausted.

Students who received the grant during the initial round have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to accept or decline their award. Those who don’t meet the second round of eligibility but are experiencing personal or financial hardships should search for resources provided by the Office of Student Care and Advocacy.

To apply for the grant and receive additional information on the application process, visit Penn State’s website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a junior majoring in English and one of Onward State's associate editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is (not that it really matters). Send all compliments to [email protected], and funny tweets to @MackenzieC__ on Twitter.

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.