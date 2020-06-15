Christian Hackenberg To Launch Professional Baseball Career

When you think of multisport athletes, players like Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson, and Tim Tebow all come to mind. Now, it might be time to add Christian Hackenberg to the list.

The former Penn State quarterback is shifting professional gears from football to baseball in hopes to take his arm talents to the big leagues as a pitcher.

Hackenberg appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia this weekend to discuss his new career ambitions and show off his arm. Despite claiming the No. 2 spot on Penn State football’s all-time passing list, Hackenberg never appeared in a regular-season NFL game. He bounced around between the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Bengals during his brief NFL career and hasn’t been on a roster since 2018.

That is former Penn State quarterback ⁦@chackenberg1⁩ who is aiming for a pro career in baseball and throwing better than 90 mph. His story tonight ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/Pt9ENO7RY4 — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

Despite a bumpy road so far, Hackenberg doesn’t think the end of his NFL career is the conclusion of his professional sports career altogether.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Hackenberg said. “And if one door closes and I have the opportunity to open another one, why not do it?”

Although Hackenberg’s been known for slinging the pigskin, he has some experience on the baseball diamond. According to his MaxPreps page, the quarterback played three years of high school ball and hit an impressive .378 batting average throughout his career.

However, he struggled mightily on the mound, racking up an ugly 7.36 ERA in 16 appearances. Hackenberg understands making the transition will be difficult and that even elite athletes may only specialize in one sport.

“I’ve got too much respect for the game of baseball. I understand how hard it is to hit a ball,” Hackenberg added. “I got the arm. I have the arm talent. Can I get to the point where I have some good command and control? And can I get to the point where I’m out competing at a high level where I think I belong? Mentally is what I miss the most, I think.”

Things seem to be going well so far for the Nittany Lion. He’s joined forces with Rutgers Camden baseball coach Ryan Kulick and other pros at a pitching facility in New Jersey. Hackenberg is already hovering around the 90 mph mark with his pitches and has even cracked 92 a few times.

“But he just started throwing. It’s going take him some time,” Kulick said. “I think he can get to 95-plus in no time.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.