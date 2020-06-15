Otto’s Pub & Brewery is Open to Serve You

The staff and owners of Otto’s Pub & Brewery are ready to serve you our fresh craft beer, craft spirits, locally sourced meat, produce and dairy products in our safe and refreshed restaurant. Here are some comments from our guests:

★★★★★ Knowledgeable and attentive staff, great quality food, clean dining rooms and patios. It’s great to see old favorites on the menu, and when the circumstances improve, we’ll look forward to the specials! (facebook.com)

★★★★★ We sat at the bar where Ross took very good care of us. Our first time dining out in 6 weeks. The food was excellent, and the staff is obviously working hard to keep everyone safe while creating an enjoyable atmosphere. (facebook.com)

★★★★★ Our waiter …was fun and personable. All of the staff was great and was ready to get back to work safely. Was a very nice time. Thank You! Food was good as well fish tacos and pizza were our food go to. Craft beer was our go to for drinks. (google.com)

10 out of 10 Food, beer, and service were all great as usual, and I felt very safe having it being my first dine in experience in a restaurant since the start of Covid-19.

10 out of 10 I’m a pub club member, and yesterday was my birthday. I had NO problems getting my birthday burger credit on my takeout order. Filling my growler was easy too. My wife and I are not ready for dine in service, so thanks for making your growler and takeout service easy.

10 out of 10 I was off yesterday, and we decided to take a nice drive to State College. We visited Otto’s and we ate on the patio. It was just amazing! Abby was our server, and she was on the ball! I had the Gyro and a Margarita, and my Mom had the Cowgirl Burger… There was a young man going around disinfecting all the tables and chairs. Everyone was just super. Such a beautiful location.

Current Hours of Operation:

Otto’s Restaurant: Open Daily 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Otto’s Brewery: Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Barrel 21 Tasting Room & Sales: Open Daily 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Things to know:

Online food ordering with curbside service: https://ottos.alohaorderonline.com/

Online beer and spirits ordering including FREE delivery within a five-mile radius: https://ottos.hrpos.heartland.us/

Online gift card ordering: http://shop.ottospubandbrewery.com/

Best of State College voting NOW at: https://www.statecollegemagazine.com/best-of-state-college/

FINALLY, WE ARE VERY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT BARREL 21 DISTILLERY & DINING WILL REOPEN ON THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH AT 4 P.M. FOR DINE-IN SEATING!

