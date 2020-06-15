Salud Juicery is now open

Salud Juicery and Wellness Bar has reopened and WE ARE here to help keep your immune system powerful. We make everything to order and use only the finest all natural ingredients. Our freshly made fruit and vegetable juices are what your immune system needs to stay healthy, strong and happy.

We offer delicious smoothies, refreshing juices and many delicious Acai bowls. 90% of your serotonin (your brain’s happy neurotransmitter) is made in your digestive tract so it is critical to keep your digestive system optimized. Many of our loyal customers are local athletes, food scientists and medical professionals who know that by keeping their digestive tract healthy with all natural and bioavailable nutrients they feel better and stronger. One of our most popular products is our “Beet Goes On” juice, including beets, carrots, apple, lemon and ginger. Beet juice has been shown to expand your veins and arteries to significantly improve athletic performance, lower blood pressure and help your body respond to stress and anxiety.

Several regular customers recovering from cancer treatments have had great results from including fresh pressed wheatgrass shots in their diets because just one ounce of wheatgrass provides the nutritional equivalent of 2.5 pounds of green leafy vegetables like spinach. WE ARE celebrating our two year anniversary for the month of June, so stop by to try one for yourself!

WE ARE open Tuesday-Saturday 11-3. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Delivery is available from Grubhub or view our menu on menufy. Please call us at 814-954-4717 with any questions.

WE ARE located 109 South Fraser Street between College and Beaver and currently parking is free in the Fraser garage.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.