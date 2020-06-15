PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Salud Juicery is now open

By Sponsored Content
6/15/20 7:00 am

Salud Juicery and Wellness Bar has reopened and WE ARE here to help keep your immune system powerful. We make everything to order and use only the finest all natural ingredients. Our freshly made fruit and vegetable juices are what your immune system needs to stay healthy, strong and happy.

We offer delicious smoothies, refreshing juices and many delicious Acai bowls. 90% of your serotonin (your brain’s happy neurotransmitter) is made in your digestive tract so it is critical to keep your digestive system optimized. Many of our loyal customers are local athletes, food scientists and medical professionals who know that by keeping their digestive tract healthy with all natural and bioavailable nutrients they feel better and stronger. One of our most popular products is our “Beet Goes On” juice, including beets, carrots, apple, lemon and ginger. Beet juice has been shown to expand your veins and arteries to significantly improve athletic performance, lower blood pressure and help your body respond to stress and anxiety.

Several regular customers recovering from cancer treatments have had great results from including fresh pressed wheatgrass shots in their diets because just one ounce of wheatgrass provides the nutritional equivalent of 2.5 pounds of green leafy vegetables like spinach. WE ARE celebrating our two year anniversary for the month of June, so stop by to try one for yourself!

WE ARE open Tuesday-Saturday 11-3. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Delivery is available from Grubhub or view our menu on menufy. Please call us at 814-954-4717 with any questions.

WE ARE located 109 South Fraser Street between College and Beaver and currently parking is free in the Fraser garage.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Alumni Association Announces New Home for Virtual Programming

PSAA Presents is every Penn Stater’s home for all the virtual programming that the Penn State Alumni Association offers. Visit alumni.psu.edu/PSAAPresents to view the full list.

Penn State Alumni Association offering complimentary three months of membership

Class of 2020 invited to celebrate virtual Senior Week with Penn State Alumni Association

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24

In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.

Penn State To Host Fall Semester Town Halls June 19, 22

Now that Penn State is gearing up to resume in-person classes this fall, you’ve probably got some questions.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend