Race Relations Courses To Take At Penn State

As more and more protests against racial injustice and police brutality erupt around the country, more and more Penn Staters are seeking ways to educate themselves and learn more about these issues.

Lucky for them, the university offers several courses that delve into these topics from many different angles. If you’re searching for a topical gen ed that’s more important now than ever, here are a few classes that can help provide a better understanding of race relations.

AFAM 100 — Living While Black: Themes In African American Thought and Experience

AFAM 100 provides a beginning foundation of the different life meanings of black people in 20th-century America and satisfies a GS requirement. This course discusses questions about identity and authenticity, freedom and unfreedom, radicalism and reform, gender and sexuality, and the role of music in African-American life.

AFAM 409 — Racial & Ethnic Inequality In America

This course is cross-listed with SOC 409 and focuses on racial and ethnic inequality and discrimination. The main emphasis on inequality and discrimination centers on local and national populations, but the course also covers these issues on an international level. This course is open to all majors and satisfies 400-level class requirements.

CMLIT 101 — Race, Gender, & Identity In World Literature

While CMLIT 101 mainly focuses on literature, it also examines race, gender, religion, and other diversity issues. The class involves analyzing different texts and authors of various, diverse backgrounds. This course also fulfills a GH requirement.

CRIM 451 — Race, Crime, & Justice

CRIM 451 explores the relationship between the criminal justice system and minorities in the United States. The course discusses the economic, political, and sociological factors behind why minorities are overrepresented in the criminal justice system. CRIM 451 also delves into justice and equity, the influences on crime, and the criminal process.

SOC 119 — Race & Ethnic Relations

SOC 119 is one of the most popular gen eds at Penn State. It’s also taught by Sam Richards, who’s easily one of the most iconic professors on campus. His course focuses on the historical and current patterns of racial inequality, competition, conflict, social movements, and government policy.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a junior majoring in English and one of Onward State's associate editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is (not that it really matters). Send all compliments to [email protected], and funny tweets to @MackenzieC__ on Twitter.