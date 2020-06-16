Three Penn State Lettermen Included On 2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

Three Penn State football lettermen — Steve Wisniewski, DJ Dozier, and Bobby Engram — were included on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot Tuesday.

If inducted, the trio would become the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Nittany Lions to be enshrined in Atlanta, Georgia.

Our lettermen Steve Wisniewski (1985-88), DJ Dozier (1983-86), and Bobby Engram (1991, 1993-95) are on the 2021 @NFFNetwork College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats guys! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/V9rOYMpiPA — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 16, 2020

Wisniewski played as an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions from 1985 to 1988 and helped lead Penn State to its national championship victory in 1986. He was a two-time first-team All American as well.

Following his career with Penn State, Wisniewski played 13 seasons in the NFL and became an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. His nephew, Stefen Wisniewski, also played for the Nittany Lions and has won two Super Bowls in the NFL.

Dozier, like Wisniewski, was also a part of the 1986 team that won the national championship. He played running back for the Nittany Lions from 1983 to 1986 and is seventh in program history with 3,227 rushing yards. In 1986, he was a consensus first-team All American and Heisman Trophy finalist.

Dozier joined the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 14 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft. The running back spent four years with the Vikings and one with the Miami Dolphins.

Engram played wide receiver at Penn State for four years (1991, 1993 to 1995) and became one of the best wideouts in team history. He ranks first in program history with 3,026 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he’s fourth in program history with 167 career receptions.

The Chicago Bears selected Engram in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He played 14 years in the NFL, primarily with the Bears and Seahawks, before finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

We’ve got one of the best to ever play the position…our WR Coach Taylor Stubblefield (@CoachStubbs)!



Congratulations to the Big Ten’s current receptions leader on being added to the 2021 @NFFNetwork College Football Hall of Fame ballot! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Hv4GlPfdBH — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 16, 2020

Penn State football’s new receivers coach, Taylor Stubblefield, is also listed on the ballot. Stubblefield played for the Purdue Boilermakers from 2001 to 2004, accumulating 325 receptions, which at the time of his departure was an NCAA all-time record. He was a consensus first-team All American in 2004.

The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 will be announced “in early 2021.”

Gabe Angieri