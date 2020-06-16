PSU news by
University Health Services Now Offering Telemedicine Services

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
6/16/20 10:22 am

University Health Services (UHS) is now offering telemedicine services to Penn State students, the health care provider announced Tuesday morning.

Telemedicine providers can diagnose symptoms and illnesses, suggest follow-up care, and prescribe medications through phone and Zoom calls. Although many health symptoms and issues can be evaluated through a telemedicine visit, some may still require in-person examinations.

Students who typically have access to UHS services will still be granted these services with some exceptions based on their home state.

“We’re excited to be able to offer telemedicine visits to our students,” UHS senior director Robin Oliver-Veronesi said in a release. “Please reach out to us with your medical concerns. We are here for you, and we will continue to support our students.”

Students can call the UHS appointment line at (814)-863-0774 for a telemedicine evaluation or visit its website. Online scheduling and consultations will be implemented later this summer.

Mackenzie is a junior majoring in English and one of Onward State's associate editors.

