Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site Opening On North Atherton

A new drive-through coronavirus testing site will open in State College on Wednesday, June 17, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.

Through a partnership between Quest Diagnostics, Walmart, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, no-cost testing sites will open in several Walmart parking lots statewide — including State College’s North Atherton Street location.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. All testing will take place in the parking lot and not inside the Walmart.

Testing will be limited to 50 registered patients per day. To register, head over to Quest Diagnostics’ website. You’ll need to comply with CDC guidelines and register at least one day in advance to schedule an appointment time.

“We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state’s testing capabilities,” Wolf said in a release. “We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine advised patients to return home and self-isolate after getting tested. Additionally, she recommends individuals who develop symptoms while waiting for results talk to their doctor and seek medical care if necessary.

After getting tested, patients will be notified of their results within 24 to 48 hours. Physicians will call and communicate with anyone who receives a positive test result.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the testing site will remain open.

Earlier this week, Penn State announced it currently doesn’t plan on requiring students to be tested for the coronavirus upon returning to campus this fall. However, the site may still prove useful, as the university recommends individuals get tested if they come into contact with a believed carrier.

As of noon on Tuesday, June 16, Centre County has reported 177 total positive coronavirus cases and six deaths. Statewide, Pennsylvania has reported 79,483 cases.

