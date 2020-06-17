Penn State Proposes Plans For Lasch Building Renovations, New ‘Quarterback Lab’

Penn State submitted plans for renovations to its Lasch Football Building and a new “quarterback lab,” according to the agenda for this week’s State College Borough Planning Commission meeting.

The main renovations and additions to the Lasch Building are expected to net approximately 14,000 gross square feet, according to the plans.

The project aims to provide “upgrades to the sports performance/weight room, back entry and expansions to the second-floor office areas,” the documents say. These renovations will also include some exterior improvements, including new entryways, sidewalks, parking, and landscaping.

No streets or university buildings would need to be destroyed to accommodate these expansions, as the new structure will extend into current parking areas. The darkened area in the image below shows where the proposed additions would occupy. We included a satellite image below for context.

The new space would expand beyond the main building and into the parking lot behind the East Area Locker Room. It’s unclear if the university will relocate these parking spaces or create room elsewhere in the future.

The more interesting, and perhaps confusing, part of these renovation plans is the “Quarterback Lab Position Room.” The lab was allocated a completely different planning subsection than the main renovations and will occupy 1,000 gross square feet of space. The plans also include exterior renovations and landscape improvements.

The most information the planning document gives on the lab is that it “includes a new quarterback position room lab space.” It does appear to be a completely new “building” between the Lasch building and Morgan Academic Center.

These plans are preliminary and still need to go through a long approval process to become realized. The first step in this process will be on Thursday when the Borough Planning Commission reviews the documents. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on June 18 via Zoom. Perhaps they’ll provide some more insight into what exactly a quarterback lab is.

The project will cost between an estimated $45 and $46 million, according to Penn State’s Board of Trustees. The project is privately funded and being completed by HOK, a design firm based in Philadelphia.

This is the first renovation to Penn State’s football facilities since 2016 when its locker rooms were updated. The team was pretty excited about those renovations and just so happened to win a Big Ten title that same year.

When you see the new locker room for the first time… #PSUCamp pic.twitter.com/Mw7lqXC2OX — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) August 4, 2016

Perhaps we’ll get a similar clip of Sean Clifford and Will Levis running around the quarterback lab once this project is done.

