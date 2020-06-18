PSU news by
Student Affairs Reintroduces Virtual Office Hours

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
6/18/20 6:38 pm

Penn State Student Affairs will resume hosting virtual office hours starting June 18, the department announced Thursday.

Sessions will take place virtually Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that period, head to this Zoom link to speak with a Student Affairs staff member who may answer any questions you might have.

Students are encouraged to ask questions relating to summer sessions, housing, tuition, food insecurity, and Penn State’s upcoming return to in-person instruction this fall. If a representative is unable to help a student with their problems, they will be directed to additional resources.

Penn State administrators will also answer students’ questions in one of two town halls on Monday, June 22. Until then, check out our guide on everything we know about the fall semester…so far.

For more information, students are encouraged to visit Penn State Student Affairs’ website.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

