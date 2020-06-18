Student Affairs Reintroduces Virtual Office Hours
Penn State Student Affairs will resume hosting virtual office hours starting June 18, the department announced Thursday.
Sessions will take place virtually Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that period, head to this Zoom link to speak with a Student Affairs staff member who may answer any questions you might have.
Students are encouraged to ask questions relating to summer sessions, housing, tuition, food insecurity, and Penn State’s upcoming return to in-person instruction this fall. If a representative is unable to help a student with their problems, they will be directed to additional resources.
Penn State administrators will also answer students’ questions in one of two town halls on Monday, June 22. Until then, check out our guide on everything we know about the fall semester…so far.
For more information, students are encouraged to visit Penn State Student Affairs’ website.
