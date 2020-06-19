UPUA Now Accepting Applications For Positions In All Branches

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s 15th Assembly is currently accepting applications for a number of positions across all three of its branches.

While most of the applications have no specific deadline, the forms for the executive branch positions will close on Friday, June 26.

We broke down the open applications for each branch for anyone interested in applying. With more than 15 open applications, there is a position for everyone.

Executive Branch

The executive branch is currently accepting applications for the executive director of records through Friday, June 26.

Through this position, a student would oversee UPUA’s documentation and upload its legislation online. The director would also have opportunities to conduct role call or take meeting minutes. Helpful skills include familiarity with WordPress, LinkedIn, and University Libraries.

Department of Sustainability

The Department of Sustainability is accepting applications for several positions, including director of sustainability, director of food justice, director of sustainable transportation, director of student mental health and wellness, director of climate justice, director of borough sustainability efforts, and director of corporate partnerships.

These positions are responsible for working on projects related to sustainability and bringing a student perspective to discussions with administration. They may also involve working with other student-led organizations or local businesses. More information about these individual roles can be found here.

Department of Communications

The Department of Communications is accepting applications for a deputy director of communications, director of technology, director of social media, as well as staff photographers, speechwriters, and graphic designers.

According to some job descriptions, fluency in Canva, Photoshop, or other digital platforms is preferred. Applicants for these positions may also be asked to communicate with local press outlets or work with UPUA representatives.

Department of Outreach

The Department of Outreach has applications open for a director of alumni relations, and director of registered student organization (RSO) relations.

The director of alumni relations is tasked with maintaining relations with UPUA alumni and planning engagement events and initiatives to continually improve this relationship.

The director of RSO relations is responsible for communicating with all registered student organizations and working with UPUA representatives to focus outreach efforts.

PSU Votes Fellowship

Applications are also open for the PSU Votes Fellowship. Those serving in the position would help organize and plan the PSU Votes Roundtable and other civic engagement events on campus. They will also work on marketing and conducting outreach with RSOs.

Legislative Branch

The legislative branch has vacancies open in the general assembly of student representatives. There are positions open for a College of Agricultural Sciences academic representative, a secretary of the general assembly, and a parliamentarian.

Those interested in the College of Agricultural Sciences position should contact their college’s student council representative to express interest.

UPUA’s secretary is in charge of keeping meeting minutes for the general assembly and steering committee. The secretary is also responsible for keeping track of UPUA’s legislation, but no prior experience in government is necessary. Applications will be considered until June 25 and on a rolling basis after that.

The parliamentarian is responsible for understanding Robert’s Rule of Order and UPUA’s individual bylaws and operational code. They will help improve efficiency within UPUA and assist in answering questions relating to parliamentarian procedures.

In addition to these specific open seats, any RSO may also apply for a community group seat to serve in UPUA’s general assembly.

Judicial Branch

There are also applications open for justices to UPUA’s judicial board. Justices are responsible for providing insight when there are constitutional issues within UPUA. They play a big role in facilitating and organizing the organization’s elections each spring.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a junior early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]