Penn State Campus Rec Launches ‘Intramural Champion’ T-Shirt Design Challenge

The iconic Penn State Intramural Champion T-shirt could soon be getting an upgrade.

Penn State Campus Recreation is holding a community design challenge in hopes of overhauling the coveted championship tee for the 2020-2021 IM sports cycle. According to Campus Rec, “all students, faculty, and staff are invited to create their vision for a new intramural championship T-Shirt.”

The competition will run through midnight on Wednesday, July 1, and all participants should email their submissions to [email protected]. Top designs will then be featured on Campus Rec’s social media, where Penn Staters can vote on their favorites. The winner will receive their very own championship tee — no title run necessary.

The office of Campus Rec also outlined a handful of design parameters and details for the contest:

Designs can contain a maximum of 3 colors and are restricted to the front and back only

Designs cannot include any profanity, graphic images, University marks or licensed images, including the shield, the athletics mark, or the Nittany lion

Designs may contain slogans and catchphrases provided they are not derogatory or distasteful

Designs should not concentrate around a single sport

Designs can be hand-drawn or digitally rendered

All submissions give Campus Rec intellectual rights to the design and allow the office to make any sort of changes or edits. The final tee may feature the winning design outright, or just specific features instead. Those with questions are encouraged to email Campus Rec for more information.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.