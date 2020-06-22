Penn State Converting Nittany Lion Inn To Quarantine Space

Penn State will use the Nittany Lion Inn to quarantine students exposed to the coronavirus this fall, President Eric Barron announced in a town hall Monday afternoon.

The on-campus hotel will be converted to a single-room isolation space “through at least the fall semester,” according to Barron. It’ll be used to quarantine both individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus and those who’ve been in contact with confirmed positives.

The Nittany Lion Inn’s conversion will result in layoffs for approximately 79 employees. The university hopes to find alternative work for employees displaced by the move.

“Financial and other impacts of this pandemic are forcing us to make many hard decisions, and this is one of the most difficult, because of how it affects our dedicated employees,” Barron said. “Extremely challenging financial conditions and the need for isolation space ultimately compelled us to make this difficult diecision.

Penn State has already notified the Nittany Lion Inn’s employees about the “difficult news.”

Earlier in the town hall, Barron stated “most” employees furloughed at 50% pay earlier this year will be brought back to campus in August.

You can catch the rest of Penn State’s faculty and student town halls here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]