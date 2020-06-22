Penn State Converting Nittany Lion Inn To Quarantine Space
Penn State will use the Nittany Lion Inn to quarantine students exposed to the coronavirus this fall, President Eric Barron announced in a town hall Monday afternoon.
The on-campus hotel will be converted to a single-room isolation space “through at least the fall semester,” according to Barron. It’ll be used to quarantine both individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus and those who’ve been in contact with confirmed positives.
The Nittany Lion Inn’s conversion will result in layoffs for approximately 79 employees. The university hopes to find alternative work for employees displaced by the move.
“Financial and other impacts of this pandemic are forcing us to make many hard decisions, and this is one of the most difficult, because of how it affects our dedicated employees,” Barron said. “Extremely challenging financial conditions and the need for isolation space ultimately compelled us to make this difficult diecision.
Penn State has already notified the Nittany Lion Inn’s employees about the “difficult news.”
Earlier in the town hall, Barron stated “most” employees furloughed at 50% pay earlier this year will be brought back to campus in August.
You can catch the rest of Penn State’s faculty and student town halls here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State Student Fall Semester Town Hall
Follow along as university administrators answer students’ questions related to the fall semester.
President Barron: Penn State Football Could Create ‘Super-Spreader’ Event
“I know of no school for which Penn State has interaction [with] that is planning to fill stadiums.”
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Send this to a friend
Comments