Penn State Football’s Jesse Luketa Trains With Philadelphia Flyers’ Claude Giroux

Move aside, Micah Parsons. Your roomie, friend, and training partner has a new sidekick in town.

Penn State football linebacker Jesse Luketa appears to be training with Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux these days, according to his Instagram story. Below, you can spot Giroux (and his trademark red hair) in some Flyers workout gear.

In a video on his Instagram story, Luketa joined Giroux and Ben Hutton of the Los Angeles Kings for a series of workouts/ Luketa and Giroux are both from Ontario, Canada, while Hutton is from Prescott, which is about an hour’s drive away. Together, the athletes lifted weights and ran through a strenuous workout in the woods…just guys being dudes.

The group is currently training alongside Tony Greco, a fitness expert, motivational speaker, and 1995 IAKSA World Kickboxing Champion. Previously, Greco’s trained the New York Rangers’ Dan Boyle, Nashville Predators’ Mike Fisher, and even country star Carrie Underwood.

This isn’t the first time Luketa and Giroux have linked up, though. Back in 2017, the pair posed for a picture following a workout with Greco.

If he hasn’t already, Luketa is likely preparing to move back to State College alongside additional Penn State football student-athletes this week. Giroux, on the other hand, is likely working to get back into shape before the NHL resumes play later this summer.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a junior early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]