Penn State Seeking Volunteers For Student Code Of Conduct Task Force

Penn State is searching for volunteers to join its Student Code of Conduct Task Force and Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias, and Community Safety, President Eric Barron announced in an email to students Tuesday.

Now that the task force and commission’s leaders have been appointed, Penn State hopes to populate them with “individuals who will provide concrete, actionable proposals to the University.”

Individuals can nominate others or volunteer themselves to be a part of the task force and select commission. Co-chairs will review and select membership based on their expertise and ability to represent Penn State’s community.

To nominate or volunteer for the task force, send submissions to Nyla Holland, president of Penn State’s Black Caucus, or Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, a clinical professor of law and associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, by July 1.

Those interested in the commission should send submissions to Danielle M. Conway, Dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law, Clarence Lang, dean of the College of the Liberal Arts, or Beth Seymour, chair of Penn State’s Faculty Senate and associate teaching professor at Penn State Altoona.

“I do not intend to name the members, with the exception of a few individuals who will support the deliberations because of their expertise,” Barron wrote. “The ideas must come from our community, directed to the administration or faculty and staff leadership for action, with oversight by the Board of Trustees to assess whether we are responsive.”

The call for volunteers follows Barron’s statement from earlier this month that outlined steps the university will take to address instances of racism, bias, and religious intolerance within its community. Additionally, the Board of Trustees formed a Bias, Racism, and Community Safety oversight group.

President Barron has already received a number of nominations, volunteers, and concrete proposals. He’ll pass those on to the co-chairs for consideration.

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]