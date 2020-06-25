Sayonara, Styrofoam: Champs Downtown Introduces Reusable Cups

Your Dirty Sprites will look a little different starting this summer.

Champs Downtown is doing away with its signature double styrofoams and introducing a new set of reusable cups, the bar announced this week. Each cup features two Champs logos and is certainly much more aesthetically pleasing than its predecessor.

“2020 has marked a time for change,” Champs wrote on Instagram. “We are saying goodbye to styrofoam and decided to hook you up with reusable souvenir cups. We will miss the iconic double cups…except for our door staff who did all the recycling.”

Currently, Champs’ customers won’t be allowed to reuse cups at the bar due to the coronavirus pandemic and public health guidelines, according to general manager Dante Lucchesi. However, they’re encouraged to bring the dishwasher-safe cups home to use at their leisure.

Previously, Champs provided drinks in two stacked styrofoam cups. Hopefully, the move to reusable cups will cut down on waste and give folks a new souvenir to add to their cupboards at home.

Champs reopened earlier this spring alongside numerous other State College bars after Centre County moved into the “green” phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan. Under Wolf’s guidelines, bars must restrict indoor occupancy to 50% capacity and require patrons to wear face masks inside.

