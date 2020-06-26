Penn State Launches Digital Diploma Service

Penn State is launching a new service to provide digital diplomas to recent graduates, the university announced this month.

Beginning with the Class of 2020, Penn State grads can purchase a Certified Electronic Diploma (CeDiploma) for $10.95. Digital diplomas will coexist with traditional paper diplomas that are mailed approximately four weeks following commencement.

Each digital diploma will be issued as a “highly secure” PDF document that can be shared virtually with potential employers, grad schools, and friends and family. If needed, their authenticity can be verified using a 12-digit code that appears in each diploma’s upper left-hand corner.

“We are very excited to be able to offer certified electronic diplomas to our graduating students,” Paula Hamaty, associate registrar for degree audit, LionPATH projects, and athletics in the Office of the University Registrar, said. “The portability of the CeDiploma, along with its accurate real-time credential validation process, makes it an ideal service to provide to Penn State students so they can securely and easily share their Penn State accomplishment with whomever they need across multiple devices.”

From now on, graduates will receive an email with ordering instructions at the end of each semester.

“One of the added benefits of the CeDiploma is that it will be available to students sooner than the paper diplomas,” Hamaty said. “This will be particularly helpful for our international student community, who frequently face longer mail delivery times, as well as graduates who need that document as soon as possible for job or university applications.”

Earlier this month, Penn State announced it would move fall commencement online due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, administrators reiterated their hopes to bring students on campus to celebrate once it’s safe to do so.

