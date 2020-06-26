Student Involvement Fair Moving Online This Fall

Penn State’s Fall Involvement Fair is moving online this fall to keep students healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent to student organizations from the Office of Student Activities.

The fair will take place as scheduled from Tuesday, August 25 to Thursday, August 27. Clubs will take advantage of several online tools and applications to get the word out to prospective members.

The first is FlipGrid, which allows orgs to upload 90-second clips to a virtual board where students can browse through their options. Each club will be assigned a category and given a specific, unique link to upload their clips to.

Additionally, clubs will have the opportunity to sign up for a five-minute spot on the Involvement Fair’s YouTube live stream. Each group will be limited to a single time slot and can sign up here on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once slots are filled, a waitlist will be created.

Penn State’s OrgCentral will also prove useful for prospective students trying to find out more about involvement opportunities. Clubs and orgs are encouraged to update their profiles, add YouTube videos and photos, and develop an attractive pitch for other students to come and join their club or org.

Students will be directed to Student Affairs’ website when the fair begins in August. They’ll also receive access to FlipGrid and be instructed on how to best search for a group they are interested in being apart of.

