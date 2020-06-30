Handgun-Toting Lawyer & Viral Video Star Apparently A Penn State Alum

It appears a Penn Stater was apparently at the center of the Internet’s latest viral video this week.

Patricia McCloskey, along with her husband, Mark, was captured wielding a gun outside her home Sunday night as an “angry mob” gathered outside. Demonstrators reportedly congregated on their way to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who recently read aloud activists’ personal information on a livestream.

A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

No charges were brought against the McCloskeys, according to the Associated Press. However, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said her office is working with police to investigate the incident.

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault,” Gardner told the Associated Press. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

Patricia McCloskey, originally from Industry, Pennsylvania, graduated from Penn State in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in labor studies and a minor in Spanish, according to her public Facebook profile. She later went on to graduate from SMU Law School in Dallas in 1986, along with her husband.

While at Penn State, McCloskey graduated first in her class with “the highest cumulative average in her department in forty-seven years,” according to her now-defunct website. She’s currently licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois and works with her husband as a personal injury lawyer.

Twitter users wasted little time memeing the McCloskeys’ unique display into oblivion. Here are a few highlights…

America getting too wild. Ken with the AR-15 and Karen having no clue how to hold a gun. pic.twitter.com/ekOJDTwSqT — lopeta profiilini tarkasteleminen (@joeffss) June 29, 2020

This Mr. & Mrs. Smith sequel looks terrible pic.twitter.com/bMICfpmLX0 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 29, 2020

I’m just glad that these fuckin morons didn’t kill anyone… pathetic. You’re not tough for pointing a gun at kids in the street. These are your martyrs? lol pic.twitter.com/Vh1EaD0MgM — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) June 30, 2020

it’s actually so crazy that this isn’t a still from an A24 movie pic.twitter.com/i7Uat1DsjK — ceo of antifa (@doinkpatrol) June 29, 2020

"say hello to my little husband" pic.twitter.com/06o1pkg5LF — Joe McAdam (@joemcadam) June 29, 2020

Following the incident, the McCloskeys told reporters they are “strong supporters” of the Black Lives Matter movement and merely carried guns to protect themselves and their property. Local police said they witnessed a large group break one of the neighborhood’s iron gates and enter the private property.

