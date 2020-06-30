Mount Nittany Health Reduces Staff By 10% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mount Nittany Health will combat $70 million of expected revenue shortfall by reducing its staffing by 10%, the health system announced last week. The reduction could result in the elimination of approximately 250 positions.

Mount Nittany Health is currently continuing to reopen clinical services, including elective surgeries, emergency care, diagnostic services, and physician practices amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, it’s working on restructuring operations to better account for shortfalls.

The organization also plans to implement a 10% reduction in executive compensation to further aid expected revenue losses. These changes are expected to be spread out across all branches, including Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Mount Nittany Health is committed to maintaining current nurse/nursing assistant to patient ratios and has no intention of reducing programs or services.

“Our priority remains serving the community with high-quality care,” Mount Nittany Health President and CEO, Kathleen Rhine said in the release. “Like most health systems across the country, we are experiencing a significant impact from the pandemic.”

The revenue shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30 is directly impacted by operational changes necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we must adjust, we are doing this without reducing the services the community depends on us to provide,” Rhine continued. “The actions we are taking ensure that we can serve the community well today and remain strong to grow into the future.”

Despite the drastic staff reduction, the health system is confident that its operations will have minimal consequences when students return to campus in the fall.

“As always, our priority remains serving the entire community with high quality care,” Anissa Rupert Ilie, Mount Nittany Health Communications Coordinator, said. “Our operations plan meets current patient needs as well as those we anticipate in the future, allowing for flexibility should community needs fluctuate.”

