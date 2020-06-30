State College Spikes, Minor League Baseball Won’t Play In 2020

Minor League Baseball officially announced Tuesday it won’t play baseball in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the State College Spikes are no exception.

The Spikes released a statement on Twitter shortly after the announcement and offered a message of hope to their fans.

“All of us with the Spikes are disappointed by today’s news,” the team wrote. “We work throughout the year in anticipation of sharing summer nights together, making memories with friends old and new. We miss the smiles, shared experiences and all-inclusive sense of community the Spikes and Minor League Baseball stand for.”

This news came shortly after Major League Baseball released a plan to allow teams to create rosters from a pool of up to 60 players, including prospects. This will help some minor leaguers to hopefully see some action once play begins in July.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment,” the MiLB wrote.

Although the season is canceled, the Spikes still plan on hosting community events this summer.

“While we had been looking forward to celebrating our 15th Season of Making Deer Friends, we will continue to strive to bring fun, affordable and safe family entertainment to Happy Valley, including our 4th of July with the Spikes event this Saturday,” the team wrote.

State College has been a minor league affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2013 but has bounced around with several different MLB teams since 1958. The team moved to State College in 2006 and has been there ever since.

Earlier this year, the Spikes were listed as one of 41 MiLB clubs that could potentially be cut from affiliation with the MLB. Community members later launched a campaign to save the team and garner support for it. The proposal hasn’t yet been voted on.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

