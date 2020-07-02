How Penn State Tutoring Services Are Adjusting For Fall Semester

Given the uncertain nature of the upcoming fall semester, some Penn State students may be concerned with how well they’ll perform in both online and in-person classes.

Because of this, many will be searching for tutoring services to give themselves the extra boost they might need. However, the ways that these tutoring services plan to accommodate safe social distancing practices and public health guidelines may certainly differ from center to center.

We gathered information from several tutoring services in State College about the different options they’re offering this fall and listed them below.

Penn State Learning

Penn State put out a statement on June 18 outlining the plans regarding its own tuition-supported tutoring plans for the summer semester. While the university still hasn’t technically stated how it’ll be conducting tutoring in the fall, it’s probably safe to assume that some of the same ideas and methods will be carried over into the next semester.

Generally speaking, Penn State is doing all of its tutoring remotely for the summer semester. Along with this, it has added several other tutoring options, including specific offerings for select chemistry and physics courses.

LionTutors

LionTutors is a popular tutoring service located on College Ave. Since it typically offers in-person tutoring, it’ll needed to make some adjustments for the fall semester.

According to tutor Kenny DeGiglio, LionTutors will offer clients a choice between in-person tutoring or newly offered on-demand video reviews. DeGiglio states that the content of both reviews is identical, and customers can just choose whatever option suits their learning style.

For its in-person tutoring, LionTutors will be following mandated public health guidelines for the safety of customers. Both employees and customers will be required to wear face masks, the facility will be deeply sanitized, and LionTutors will be limiting its capacity to maintain social distancing.

For new video reviews, customers can buy an instructional packet either on LionTutors’ online store or at the building itself. In that package, there will be a unique access code and instructions to view the segment. This video can be accessed at any time and anywhere the student desires.

Tutor Doctor

Tutor Doctor is a tutoring service located on South Pugh Street. Much like the other services, it will be altering their typical operations to follow CDC guidelines.

Naturally, it’ll be taking the standard precautions taken by most businesses. The service will keep proper distance, require face masks, and limit the size of small group activities.

Its biggest change will be offering online tutoring for anyone who does not feel comfortable meeting in-person. Online tutoring will still be a live session that’s merely done remotely. Signing up for online tutoring will be done the same way as usual, either through its website or over the phone.

Besides the online tutoring and CDC precautions, in-person sessions will be fairly similar to how they normally operate. Tutor Doctor takes an approach catered to each individual student’s learning method and speed and accommodates as needed.

UpGrade Tutoring

UpGrade Tutoring is also located in downtown State College on Sowers Street. UpGrade’s main focus is on exam prep and intends to remain as accessible as possible for all students.

According to Grant Elledge from UpGrade, one of its perks is its “pay what you think it’s worth” price schedule for exam review. Upgrade’s new website is currently under development but will reflect more information regarding this soon.

As for its in-person tutoring, it will pretty much be the same as it has been before. It will continue following CDC guidelines, but aside from these precautions, tutoring will go on as usual.

To help stay accessible to all students, UpGrade will also be offering online tutoring sessions this fall. It intends to make all of its offerings available online for students who would prefer remote learning.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Richard Smeltzer Richard is a junior majoring in applied statistics at Penn State. He is originally from York, Pennsylvania, and spent his first two years of college at Penn State York. Being from a family filled with Penn State alumni, he has been deeply ingrained in the culture. Growing up a Baltimore Orioles and Miami Dolphins fan, he has experienced many hardships throughout his life. You can find him screaming into the void about these teams, and much more, on Twitter @SecretRichardS.