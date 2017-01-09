ESPN’s Lisa Salters And Her Penn State Connection

Penn State has a plethora of famous and successful alumni. From Mark Parker, the CEO of Nike, to Lara Spencer, a host of Good Morning America, many of Penn State’s hundreds of thousands of alumni are household names.

Add to that list Lisa Salters – a staple of the Monday Night Football team on ESPN – who played guard for the Lady Lions back in the day. Salters has covered more than 75 games for ESPN over the course of five years, and is a widely recognized part of ESPN’s primetime football coverage.

Salters graduated from Penn State in 1988 with a degree in broadcast journalism and played for the women’s basketball team from 1986-87. In fact, she is the shortest player to ever play for Penn State, coming in at just 5’2″.

Like many Penn State students and alumni, she hails from “just outside of Philly.” Salters is a native of King of Prussia, so covering Philadelphia Eagles games means visiting home and, of course, visiting the King of Prussia Mall. She’s not so different from us after all.