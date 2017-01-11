[VIDEO] Students Slip And Fall All Over Icy State College Sidewalks

If you ventured out last night you know firsthand just how unforgiving the sheet of ice that blanketed every sidewalk in State College was. No matter how well treated the walks were earlier in the day after the snow was cleared, every surface was slicked over by 8 p.m.

For those who didn’t figure out that walking in the street was the only way to avoid a hard trip to the ground (disregarding the factor of safety), they were at the mercy of gravity — no amount of caution or penguin-shuffling was enough to evade falling on your ass. Fortunately, we captured some of the many wipeouts and, yes, it’s funny every time.

Check out the video of the Sylly Week weather that was a nightmare for going out.

Video/Photo: Patrick Cines | Onward State