Champs Downtown Opening For First Time Since Renovations

Allen Street’s restaurant and bar scene underwent a facelift after Champs Downtown closed in the spring for renovations. Tonight, the restaurant unveils its brand new, two-floor redesign after it was announced it would open up tonight for the first time this year.

The unveiling will include live music, expanded seating, and plenty of beer on tap — just in time for the weekend. Champs will also feature the ever-popular Ultimate Midget Wrestling event on Tuesday night in its newly-renovated basement.

Live band 3AM Tokyo will accompany the opening with vibrant music and an exciting atmosphere.

As of now, there’s no scheduled opening time, but Champs hopes hungry (and thirsty) students and area residents will come on down to check out all it has to offer after spending months undergoing its transformation.