[Live Blog] National Signing Day 2017

Welcome to National Signing Day, Penn State fans! James Franklin and his staff will welcome their newest crop of Nittany Lions throughout the day as Letters of Intent are faxed in to Lasch Building. We’ll keep updating this page as more recruits make things official. Penn State is one of 16 programs who will be featured by ESPN.

Class of 2017 Signees

6:08 — Penn State started the morning with a surprise commitment from three-star defensive tackle Corey Bolds, who boosts the class to 20 members.

Nothing starts the day like getting recruits. Three-star DT Corey Bolds committed to Penn State this morning. https://t.co/elm5qlV0W1 — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 1, 2017

7:28 — Sean Clifford, the Under Armour All-American quarterback out of Cincinnati, was the first player to fax his LOI to Lasch this morning.

The first commit of the 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ #PSUsigningday class is the first on the board. Full of #PennState pride, help us welcome @seancliff14! pic.twitter.com/eRFYQ3qIwz — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 1, 2017

7:38 — Hulking offensive guard CJ Thorpe quickly followed suit 10 minutes later.

7:49 — Journey Brown, who hails from Meadville and holds this year’s fastest 60 meter dash time in Pennsylvania, was next.

7:55 — Touted Virginia defensive end Yetur Matos faxed in his LOI shortly thereafter.

8:06 — Cass Tech cornerback Donovan Johnson, who clocked the nation’s fastest shuttle at Nike’s The Opening, joined the party next.