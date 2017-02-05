You are at:»»»Fire Engulfs Car Parked In Pugh Street Garage
Fire Engulfs Car Parked In Pugh Street Garage

Alpha Fire Company responded to a call to the Pugh Street Parking Garage last night at approximately 2:40 a.m. for a car fire on the ground floor. Centre Life Link EMS and the State College Borough Police department also responded.

A red Volvo station wagon near the entrance closest to Beaver Avenue caught fire between two other vehicles, causing black smoke to fill the garage. The fire also caused ammunition that was left in the car at the time to go off. After the rounds ceased exploding, Alpha Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Rusty Schreiner said the fire only took about five minutes to put out upon arrival.

The fire completely engulfed the Volvo and caused damage to the two cars adjacent to it. No one was injured.

After the fire, the garage was temporarily shut down, but owners were permitted to get their vehicles about an hour after the fire was put out. Representatives from the State College Borough and engineering were also sent in to inspect the building for damage.

Fire marshals are still in the process of determining the cause of the fire.

Photo By: Patrick Cines
