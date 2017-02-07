Penn State Materials Institute To Hold Conversation About Immigration Ban

President Donald Trump’s executive order placing a ban on travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries has certainly stirred up some strong feelings among Penn Staters. The Materials Institute, along with the Penn State College of Engineering and Penn State Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, will hold a community conversation about the controversial executive order.

Titled “A Gathering and Response to EO on Immigration Ban,” this conversation will take place from 2:30-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 (today) on the third floor of the Millennium Science Complex Building.

This event comes after a flurry of similar events held around campus.