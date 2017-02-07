Penn State To Offer Online Bachelor’s Degree In Software Engineering

If you thought ALEKS was bad, think again — Penn State is about to take the concept of online testing to an entirely new level. Students can officially earn a bachelor’s degree in software engineering online through Penn State World Campus starting this fall. This is the first time Penn State will offer an engineering degree online.

Professors at Penn State Behrend’s School of Engineering will teach each class — applications for enrollment are currently open and the first set of classes will begin this August. Some topics covered in the program include software construction principles, computing skills, and project leadership. Students in the program will study computer programming, software design, validation and verification, software security, and computer networking.

According to the site, this online degree can help students enter a variety of fields — becoming a computer systems analyst, software developer, user interface designer, software testing engineer, video game designer, computer systems administrator, project manager, or sales engineer are a few of the potential careers for students who choose to enroll.

Technology is wonderful — you can now earn a B.S. in engineering from the comfort of your own bed. Students interested in pursuing this degree can visit the page on the Penn State World Campus website here to learn more information about the program.