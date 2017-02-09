Penn State Hoops Lands 2017 Recruit Trent Buttrick

Pat Chambers just filled the last scholarship available for next year that was freed up following the departure of Joe Hampton before the season started. High school senior Trent Buttrick announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter Wednesday night.

Extremely blessed and proud to announce my commitment to The Penn State University to further my education and basketball career 🔵⚪️ #WEARE pic.twitter.com/fyuQfUfGIU — Trent Buttrick (@Trent_Buttrick) February 9, 2017

Buttrick is originally from Bloomsburg, Pa., but spent his previous two seasons at the Community School of Naples in Florida. He is listed as a 6’8 power forward and seems to have the capability of playing the stretch-four position that the basketball world is becoming enamored with recently.

Below is a video from a tournament that Buttrick played in and he shows solid athleticism with good ball-handling skills and possesses a pretty shooting stroke from range. He also doesn’t seem to be afraid to mix it up down low — being aggressive on the boards and at the rim defensively as a rim protector.

Buttrick is a big time under-the-radar prospect with his other offers coming from Air Force and Charlotte. Hopefully Chambers has found a hidden gem with Buttrick as he looks to fill the void that Hampton left. The two prospects seem to have a similar playing style, which could be a reason why Chambers recruited Buttrick.

Buttrick will join the 2017-18 roster next year and will add much needed front-court depth when he and Satchel Pierce will both be eligible to play for the Nittany Lions.