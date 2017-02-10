Penn State Love Stories: Where Are They Now?

For three and a half years, Penn State couples have shared their incredible stories on how it all began — everything from the smiles, to the tears, to finally graduating from the place they called home. But where exactly are they now? In a special pre-Valentine’s Day edition, two of your favorite couples are back with a few updates on how the rest of their story went.

Colleen Csech and Frank Csech

Colleen Csech and Frank Csech’s unique story was actually a family affair. Colleen’s parents met at Penn State and she also went on to attend Penn State herself. Little did she know she’d end up following in her parents’ footsteps — she met her future fiancé Frank in their Security and Risk Analysis 211 class.

After class ended for the semester, the two didn’t run into each other again until they both started the same summer internship. But after carpooling together for work each day, the two students grew closer and began hanging out more often. Eventually, their relationship blossomed into something more, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Since sharing their story, the couple married on October 8, 2016 in Pittsburgh, and the theme was none other than good ‘ol blue and white. Family and friends joined together for a day filled with Creamery ice cream and the singing of classic Penn State tunes.

“I was ‘touchdown tossed’ to Zombie Nation in my full wedding dress mid-reception to celebrate our victory that morning over Maryland, and the tables were named after a different Penn State landmark,” Colleen said. Their honeymoon took place in Maldives and Dubai, and the couple made sure to come back to campus just in time to watch Penn State beat Ohio State.

The pair lives together in Arlington, Virginia, and they both work in cybersecurity. Frank works at a company called Salesforce, and Colleen works at Booz Allen Hamilton — the same exact company that united the two when both worked as summer interns. They also recently bought a puppy named Lincoln who, of course, bleeds blue and white. “He’s the cutest, and when we put him in his Penn State jersey for games, we use the hashtag #SaquonBARKley on his social media photos,” Csech said.

As for the rest of Colleen’s family, they still remain tied to Penn State in every way possible. After Colleen graduated with her twin sister, the chain continued — Colleen’s younger brother is a current junior at the University Park campus, and her younger sister will begin classes at Penn State in August. The family looks forward to continuing the Happy Valley legacy for years to come.

Casey Holderbaum and Chris Mugford

You may remember Casey Holderbaum and Chris Mugford as two students who were initially members on the same THON communications committee. Little did either student know that within a year, their relationship would change forever.

After their captain assigned them to be lunch date buddies in the beginning of that school year, Holderbaum and Mugford instantly clicked. Their close-knit friendship blossomed throughout the year, and even when THON ended, they enjoyed hanging out on a regular basis. By the time Halloween rolled around at the start of their next school year, they knew their connection was more than just a great friendship.

After sharing their story in 2015, the couple decided it was time to take the next step and move in together. Like the Csechs, they also currently reside in Arlington, Virginia. Holderbaum and Mugford both already happened to live pretty close to each other, so staying in the Washington D.C. area seemed like the perfect choice.

“Since we were so close in proximity, we moved all of my things in small trips,” Holderbaum said. “The funniest trip [was pushing]my couch on a cart up an incredibly busy street for five blocks. I think a few people took videos of us, but it was the easiest way! We are currently in the process of moving into a townhouse for more space and potentially adopting a puppy.”

One of the couple’s favorite activities to do is travel — whether it be a local staycation or exploring a completely new city, Holderbaum and Mugford have enjoyed taking various trips together over the years. Some of their favorite stops include cities like Los Angeles, Orlando, and Seattle, and they look forward to embarking on plenty more fun adventures.