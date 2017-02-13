State College Again To Be Renamed ‘City Of THON’

This weekend when THON takes over the Bryce Jordan Center, it’s mission and will again stretch beyond campus and down into State College. Mayor Elizabeth Goreham signed a proclamation that was passed at tonight’s Borough Council meeting to rename State College the “City of THON” for the third year in a row.

“Whereas the Borough of State College has received a request to ceremonially rename the Borough of State College to the “City of THON” beginning Friday, February 17, at 6 p.m. through Sunday, February 19 at 4 p.m.,” the proclamation reads. The town will be renamed exactly as long as the 708 dancers are standing in the fight against childhood cancer.

This isn’t the first time the Borough has taken on an alternate ego, though THON technically takes place in University Park, obviously adjacent to downtown. Now’s your chance to get a parking ticket from THON (kind of) or get out of pesky borough nuisance property ordinance points by arguing that you don’t even live in the town they were assigned in (at least for 46 hours).

You can read the proclamation in its entirety below. We dance in 4!

From the City of THON with love,

Lexi