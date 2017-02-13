Students To Partner With State College Police For Traffic Safety Campaign

Penn State and State College traffic and pedestrian safety is a cause that has become increasingly important to students, especially in a town where essentially everything is in walking distance. Over the last three years there have been five fatal crashes in State College, and some students noticed that there has never been any kind of formal traffic safety campaign to address this issue.

A group of public relations students is teaming up with the State College Police Department to fill this void, creating a series of three communications campaigns about traffic and pedestrian safety in State College. The students, who are all in Comm 473, titled the campaign “Drive With Care, Walk Aware” and will host the first event today.

This afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Allen Street and College Ave (the Allen Street Gates) the students will work with the State College Police as well as CentreBike to promote safety. Titled “Stop in the Name of Love,” the event will educate people on road safety of all kinds in State College and encourage participants to share their “craziest close call” stories on social media for the chance to win prizes. The goal of the campaign is ultimately to increase road safety for all by raising awareness of both drivers and pedestrians.